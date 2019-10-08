Patricia Ann Anderson

BARNEVELD - Patricia Ann (Russell) Anderson, age 78, of Barneveld, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Marshall, Wis., the daughter of George Sr. and Sophia (Litchauser) Russell. Patricia graduated from Mazomanie High School. She married Orville Henry Anderson on April 29, 1961, in Perry Lutheran Church, Daleyville, Wis. and together they farmed in Mount Horeb and Barneveld.

Over the years, she also worked at Stauffer Cheese and at The Karakahl Inn.



Patricia enjoyed bowling, quilting, embroidery and playing cards and dice.



Patricia is survived by her husband, Orville; children, Lois (Randy) Cox, Wanda (Terry) Niebuhr, Laura (Michael) Schwandt, Lisa (Todd) Haglund, Pamela (Ron) Hagen and Duane (Sara Demien) Anderson; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Mae (Milo) Jones and Jeanie Cornelius; brother, Roger (Marcia) Russell; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy, Caroline, Janet, Marie and Marjorie; and brothers, George Jr., Albert, David and Joseph.



A funeral service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 Highway 78, Daleyville, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, with the Rev. Kelli Fisher presiding. Burial will be held at the Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.



Memorials may be made to the family or donated to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



