New Glarus, WI/Patricia A. Vogt, age 72, of New Glarus passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

She was born on September 14, 1947 in Platteville the daughter of Dean and Ruth (Bartels) Piddington.

Patricia grew up in Southwest Wisconsin and on July 24, 1965 she was united in marriage to Gary E. Vogt in Hazel Green.

Patricia was a hard worker and jack of all trades. She farmed with her husband, tended bar, worked as a meat packer, and later retired from MPI in Prairie du Chien. She loved to cook and bake and was also known for canning the fruits and vegetables raised in her gardens. Pat's heart was as big as her laugh. No one was ever sent home hungry or empty handed. She wanted to feed you and make you laugh. People were drawn to her because no one was a stranger; she would talk to anyone and made instant friends. Our family has lost our center, our heart, our core. The party will never be the same.

Patricia is survived by her son Steven T. (Brenda) Vogt and daughter Tina M. (Fred West) Vogt, their father, and grandchildren Chantelle, Courtney, Brandon, Skylar, and Quincy. She is further survived by her siblings John (Judy) Piddington, Karen (Dick) Sauer, Jane Piddington, Brenda (Jim) Eckel, numerous nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Barry, and sister and brother-in-law Sue and Bob Mulcahy.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI, a Time of Remembrance will conclude the gathering at 6:30 p.m.

