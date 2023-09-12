Patricia A. Morrow

MADISON -- Patricia Ann Morrow, age 68 of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Aspirus Tivoli in Portage, Wis. Patricia was born on January 4, 1955, in Fort Lee, Virginia, the daughter of Andreé (Leveau) and Fredrick T. Shugert.

Patricia received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from South Western University. She worked on the Psychiatry Unit at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, receiving several Daisy awards. She retired in 2018 after 20 years.