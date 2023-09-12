Patricia A. Morrow

MADISON -- Patricia Ann Morrow, age 68 of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Aspirus Tivoli in Portage, Wis. Patricia was born on January 4, 1955, in Fort Lee, Virginia, the daughter of Andreé (Leveau) and Fredrick T. Shugert.
Patricia received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from South Western University. She worked on the Psychiatry Unit at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, receiving several Daisy awards. She retired in 2018 after 20 years.
Patricia was an avid reader, enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, as well as knitting and quilting. She loved with all her heart, treasured her family, and cared for her patients with compassion and empathy. The world will be less without her, and heaven is better because of her.
Patricia is survived by her children, Jason Garland and Tiffany (Nathan) Griepentrog; as well as her two grandchildren, Weston Griepentrog and Jovie Griepentrog; four siblings, Fran Ray (she always referred to her as her kindred spirit), Eileen Agnew, Patrick Shugert, and Mary Gunnels.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother-in-law, Phillip Ray.
A Celebration of Patricia’s Life will be held in the Atrium at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
