Patricia A. Jung, 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, October 04, 2018 at her home.

Pat was born on August 29, 1940 in Chicago. She married Gordon Jung on November 6, 1965 in Fort Atkinson.

Pat worked at Redi-Serve Foods in Fort Atkinson for many years and was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed 22 years of camping with family and friends in Adams/Friendship Wisconsin.

Pat is survived by her husband, Gordon of Fort Atkinson; sons, Gregory (Nancy) Carroll, James Jung and Robert Jung all of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Miranda Jung, Steve (Amy) Jung, Brittney Carroll and Courtney (Alec) Nathan and great grandsons, Riley Jung, Nate & Caleb & Anakin. And her beloved dog Rosco.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Jung; father, Elmer Horstman; mother, Dorothy (Woods) Fosberg and step father, Jerry Fosberg.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from 4 p.m. on Monday at the memorial home until time of service. Private burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the charity of one’s choice