Patricia A. Isely

Patricia A. “Patty” Isely, age 67, of Monroe, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Monroe Health Services where she had resided the last five years.

Patty was born on October 20, 1951 in Monroe, the daughter of Harry L. and Mary J. (Dornedon) Larson. She was a 1970 graduate of Black Hawk High School in South Wayne and married Paul C. Isely on October 18, 1970 in Gratiot. Patty worked at Green County Pre Pak for 19 years, Monroe Cheese Corp for nine years, and Roth Kase for four years. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church in Monroe and the Women of the Moose #599. She loved to travel especially to Nashville, shop the rummage sales, and take excursions to the dog track.

She is survived by her husband, Paul C. Isley of Monroe; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, August O. and Francis L. Larson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Monsignor Larry Bakke officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Monroe Moose Lodge. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established in Patty's name.