Patricia A. Gorst

CROSS PLAINS - Patricia Ann Gorst, age 85, of Cross Plains, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Heartland Country Village. She was born on March 12, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (Seifert) O'Neill. Patricia graduated from Oregon High School in 1952. She married Francis Gorst on October 17, 1953, in Oregon.

Patricia retired as a bookkeeper for Fish Building Supply. She was a member of the Christian Mother Society at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and an original member of the Early Morning Euchrettes Card Club for over 50 years. Patricia enjoyed following community baseball events, reading, knitting and spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 66 years; children, Ann (Glen) Wayer, Mike (Luanne) Gorst, Mary Ellen (David) Richmond and James (Kim) Gorst; grandchildren, Kelly, Erin, Rebecca, Kristin, Scott, Jennifer, Amanda, Ali, Luke, and Kyle; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth (Joseph) LaBella; brother, Thomas (Rita) O'Neill; sister-in-law, Joyce O'Neill; and a very special cousin, Joanne Topham. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert O'Neill; and sister, Mary Byrne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes Street, Cross Plains, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Catholic Endowment Fund in Patricia's name.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and Heartland for their kind and compassionate care.