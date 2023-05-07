Patricia Anderson (nee Cunningham), age 84, most recently of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away peacefully May 5, 2023 with family at her side.
She married her childhood sweetheart Dennis Anderson in Fort Atkinson on August 27, 1960. Their romance lasted for over 70 years evidenced by the times they would hold hands and giggle. They had 6 children, David (Peggy), Jerrold (Mary), Michael, Marc (Deborah – Deceased), Colleen (Arejas Uzgiris) and Rebecca (Chris Clexton). Pat thoroughly adored being a Grandmother to Christine, Joseph, Karyn, Tyler, Kathryn, Maya, Audrey, Sean, Aidan and Kovas, and Great Grandmother of 8. She is survived by her sister Marilyn “Stormy” Lyons and numerous in-laws and family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, her parents, David and Marie Cunningham and son, Michael.
Pat attended Marquette University and began her career teaching at a Catholic School in Milwaukee. She gave up that job to start her family, becoming a homemaker and mother. Pat loved to travel with her husband and family. Anywhere in the world was open to her. The more exotic the better.
She taught Special Education for several years before changing professions entering the world of retail where she managed Hallmark stores. Pat was a Girl Scout Leader, and cookie Mom, President of the local PTA for several years and the head of many social committees.
Pat was a collector of many things. Anything she thought was pretty or colorful, and she always found a way to display them for all to enjoy. She especially enjoyed collecting purses, never having enough of them. Never.
She had a twinkle in her eye, often inspired by a rebellious or mischievous streak. Pat loved anything Irish and made the best Corned Beef. She cherished the city of Chicago, never missing a festival or outdoor music event.
Visitation will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd in Fort Atkinson, WI on Thursday, May 11, 2023 beginning at 9:30am. A Mass will follow at 11:00am.