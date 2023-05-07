Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Patricia Anderson (nee Cunningham), age 84, most recently of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away peacefully May 5, 2023 with family at her side.

She married her childhood sweetheart Dennis Anderson in Fort Atkinson on August 27, 1960.  Their romance lasted for over 70 years evidenced by the times they would hold hands and giggle.  They had 6 children, David (Peggy), Jerrold (Mary), Michael, Marc (Deborah – Deceased), Colleen (Arejas Uzgiris) and Rebecca (Chris Clexton).  Pat thoroughly adored being a Grandmother to Christine, Joseph, Karyn, Tyler, Kathryn, Maya, Audrey, Sean, Aidan and Kovas, and Great Grandmother of 8.  She is survived by her sister Marilyn “Stormy” Lyons and numerous in-laws and family members.