Patrice D. McGovern

Patrice D. McGovern, age 71, died on Monday, September 4, 2023. She was born at St Mary’s Hospital on April 22, 1952 to John and Joyce (Strasburg) McGovern.

From the day that she was born, Patrice was treasured and a very loved daughter, sister, and aunt. She brought such joy to all, and we will forever cherish our happy memories of her love of people and her endless ability to make new friends. This was such a gift.