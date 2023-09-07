Patrice D. McGovern, age 71, died on Monday, September 4, 2023. She was born at St Mary’s Hospital on April 22, 1952 to John and Joyce (Strasburg) McGovern.
From the day that she was born, Patrice was treasured and a very loved daughter, sister, and aunt. She brought such joy to all, and we will forever cherish our happy memories of her love of people and her endless ability to make new friends. This was such a gift.
Patrice’s other gifts included her love of music and singing in perfect pitch. Patrice had a talent for identifying birds by their song and appearance, and she also loved to feed them. Patrice had much love for her cow collection, the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and nurturing her more than 50 baby dolls. Her most loved activity was sitting with her mother by the windows at the lake watching the activity throughout the seasons.
For 50 years, Patrice eagerly awaited her van ride to MARC where she traveled daily to join her beloved friends. Patrice won several state gold medals in Basketball and Track while participating in Special-Olympics. In her early years she enjoyed motor home trips throughout the US with her parents and later, special girl trips to Door County with her mom and her sisters. Patrice had a special relationship with Bruce, her brother-in-law, and was always up for spending time with him.
She is survived by: her mother, Joyce McGovern of Sun Prairie/Lake Mills; sisters, Cindy (Bruce) Mikula of Sun Prairie and Maureen Vaillancourt of Racine; nephews Brian (Annette) Mikula and Jason (Kelly) Mikula; nieces, Noelle Vaillancourt and Jessica (David) Webb; great-nephews Josh, Alex (Jess), Chase, Conor, David, Ethan and great-niece Abbie, Patrice is preceded in death by: her adored father John and special nephew Nick Vaillancourt.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at MARC, Dr Shannon O’Mahar and staff at SSM Health Cancer Care, and Dr David Kass at Sun Prairie Dean Clinic for their kindness and love. In addition we would like to thank all of our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St.
A private burial will take place with Pastor Seongmin Kim presiding.
