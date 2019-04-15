Patrica A. Borcherding, age 76, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at CrestRidge Memory Care with family at her side.

Pat was born on December 16, 1942 in Freeport, IL to Neill Burns and Katherine Lower-Youtzy. She married Cecil Borcherding on December 18, 1960. The couple farmed together for 12 years. Pat also worked at U.W. Hospital and Four Winds Nursing Home in Verona before working at Lands’ End for twenty years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Grace Lutheran Church Women and the Uplands Garden Club. Pat enjoyed bowling, a little traveling and mainly her flower gardening. Her greatest joy was time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Korbin Berg and three sisters, Beatrice (Louis) Koehn; Dorothy (Ray) Rouleau and Lois (Bud) Carter.

Pat is survived by her husband, Cecil of Dodgeville; four children, Dawn (Tim) Goplin of Mt. Horeb; Doug Borcherding of Mineral Point; Dana (Tom) Palzkill of Seattle, WA and Diane Berg of Mt. Horeb; six grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Roskopf; Megan (Garret) DeChaine; Matthew (Lilli Natto) Palzkill; Sarah Palzkill; Elisabeth Berg and Erik Berg; four great-grandchildren, Oskar and Leo DeChaine; Adilyn Roskopf and Evelyn Palzkill; her brother, Neill (Marsha) Burns Jr. of Marshall two brothers-in-law, Ivan (Lou) Borcherding and Jim (Luanne) Borcherding, of Dodgeville as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Vicar Kate Kieckhafer will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, April 19, 2019 and on Saturday after 10:00 A.M.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Dementia Foundation of WI would be greatly appreciated.

