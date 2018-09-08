Pamela "Pam" K. Smith

Pamela K. Smith, 55, of Witwen, passed away Thurs., Sept., 6, 2018 at University Hospital in Madison. She was born September 20, 1962, to Edward and Janet (Hamilton) Smith. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980.

Pam loved to cook and bake with her mom at her home in Witwen, and hosting family and friends for the annual 4th of July celebration. She loved to play cards, teach Sunday school, and visit with family, friends and neighbors. Pam was quick witted, had a great sense of humor and made friends with everyone. She was an amazing aunt to her nieces; a great friend to her neighbors in Witwen; and made everyone around her smile. And the most important thing to Pam was her family.

Pam is survived by her dad Eddie; her brother and sister-in-law Randy and Tammy Smith; and her two nieces, Abby (fiancé, Brian) and Amber. She is further survived by aunts and uncles, Jeri Huseth, Judy Krabbenhoft, Patti (Dan) Christiansen, Millie (Greg) Schultz, Larry (Sally) Smith and Rene Nelson, as well as many cousins who loved her dearly. Pam’s family would also like to thank two very special women who loved Pam dearly and were so good to her; Mary Frommung and Sue Hoege.

She was preceded in death by her mom; her uncles, Arden and Pat Hamilton, Lyle Huseth; her aunts, Joan Baker and Joyce and Terry Fisher.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at Black Hawk United Methodist Church, S.10174 County Rd., C Sauk City on Sept. 11, 2018. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service.

Pam’s family wishes to thank the staff at U.W. Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin Dells Health Services and the many caregivers who cared for Pam.