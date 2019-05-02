Pamela K. Russo, age 72, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home.

Pam was born on February 11, 1947 in Lisle, IL, the daughter of Vernon and Rose (Wiezik) Yackley. She married James Russo Sr. on February 11, 1966 in Aurora, IL. Pam and James lived in Mazomanie, WI before moving to Monroe in 2012. She was a faithful member of St. Victor Catholic Church in Monroe. Pam was always busy and enjoyed being outside doing yard work and feeding her raccoons. She also had a passion for painting, collecting antiques, and loved to crochet and raise miniature horses.

Pam is survived by two sons, James A. (Deb) Russo Jr. of Monroe, and Vincent (Pamela) Russo II of Prairie du Sac, WI; two daughters, Sandra Russo of Kansas, and Rose Russo of Iowa; four grandchildren, Alisa, Kasi, Vanina, and Nolan Russo; two step- grandchildren; three step-greatgrandchildren; two brothers, August Wiezik of Colorado, and Richard Beverly of Montana. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James, on February 3, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Bakke, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A memorial fund will be established in Pam’s name. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net