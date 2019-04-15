Pamela E. Schuster

MIDDLETON--Pamela (Giovannini / Johns) Schuster, age 77, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, with her family by her side.

Pam was born in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Peter and Velia (Davanzo) Giovannini. After graduating from Redford High School in 1959, Pam lived in San Francisco for a few years, where she worked for United Airlines. Upon her return to Detroit in 1964, she went to work for Detroit Public Schools at the Board of Education office as a secretary.



Pam met her husband, David, in the spring of 1968, and married him later that year in Detroit. Following their life-long commitment to each other, Pam and David moved to Madison in 1972, where Pam worked at Memorial High School and Akira Toki Middle School until her retirement in 2004.



While she was able, she enjoyed traveling with David, going on cruises and to Badgers football bowl games. In her struggle with her own health issues, Pam always had the most positive attitude and brought smiles to her husband, children, and loved ones.



Pam was very active in her community and was a gifted quilter. Most notably, she participated in several quilting groups, including Project Linus, and enjoyed quilting trips and weekend getaways with her girlfriends. Pam also took pleasure in playing cards at the Middleton Senior Center and at home with friends. She enjoyed outings with the Red Hat Society, taking water aerobics classes, and solving word puzzles.



Being an avid lover of the humanities, she appreciated music and performing arts and sought to bring a ray of sunshine to those around her. Her love, compassion, and kindness for others was unmatched. She succeeded in this life goal, and is deeply missed.



She was the beloved wife, of the late David, who preceded her in death in 2015; and the cherished mother of Alan (Meredith) Schuster of New York City and Tamara Schuster of Madison. She is survived by her brother, Gary (Karen) Giovannini of Redford, Mich.; sister-in-law, Nan Giovannini of Dearborn, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.



Family and friends are welcome to share in a Celebration of Pam's Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at HERITAGE SENIOR LIVING, Middleton, at the corner of Allen Boulevard and Maywood Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in Pam's name to Heartland Hospice or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.