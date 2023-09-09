Pamela Ann Pospichal

Pamela Ann (Winkers) Pospichal, age 61, of Muscoda, WI. passed away on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, surrounded by her family, at her daughter/son-in-law’s home due to a extremely aggressive battle with cancer. Pam is the daughter of the late Donald and Carol (McCullick) Winkers. She was born on June 7th, 1962, in Dodgeville, WI. She graduated from Highland High School with High Honors in 1980. Upon graduation Pam worked at O'Briens as a seamstress.

On May 29th, 1982, Pam was united in marriage to Ken Pospichal, son of Marion and Carol Pospichal. The couple set down roots in Muscoda and raised their family of one daughter and three sons. While raising her children she did daycare out of her home. She also worked at Pierces in the deli and various nursing homes as a certified Dietary Manager. She received her degree in Dietary Management at Southwest Tech. After leaving the workforce she started daycare again out of her home and became a full-time Nana, which is what she loved most! She also loved spending time with her family and friends; going to sporting events for her grandsons, fishing, camping, campfires, fireworks, gardening/ bird watching, sewing projects, and taking her 5 grandsons anywhere they wanted to go to spend time together. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.