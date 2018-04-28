Otto John Wruck died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 26. 2018 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

He was born on December 13, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Rollo and Alma (Drews) Wruck. Otto joined the Marine Corp in December of 1956 serving three tours in Vietnam before retiring in August of 1970. While in the service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal W/3*, Navy Unit Citation Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/Device, Vietnam Service Medal W/5* and the Combat Aircrew Man Insignia W/3*. He lived in Anaheim, California until 2000, when he returned to Wisconsin to be near family.

Otto is survived by his half-sisters, Marylynn Kotes and Kristi Hinitz; three nieces, Jan Marsh, Diane (Dan) McCann (Humboldt-Marsh) and Wendy Marsh; seven great nephews and nieces, Jason (Laurie) Humboldt, Katherine Okray (Jim), Troy (Manthana) Hamidi, Jordan Hamidi, Jaraad Mamoon, Hanna Mamoon and Yousuf Mamoon; great-great nephew, Tristan Hamidi and special friend, Mary Bast.

Funeral Services will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral Home, 157 South Main St., Lodi at 10 am, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in New Lisbon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

