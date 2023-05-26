Otis R. Scott, age 86, of rural Richland Center, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains, WI. He was born on January 16, 1937 in Richland County, WI the son of Otis W. Scott and Ethel M. (Spencer) Scott and grew up on farms in Richland County. Beginning first grade at the age of four, he graduated at sixteen and by the time he was nineteen he had attended the Richland County Teachers College and was teaching at Syresville school, a rural school with eight grades. Within a short time, he had completed his BS and Masters in education and worked many years as a teaching principal completing his career as a teacher after thirty-nine years. Otis married Mary Ann Slaney on June 7, 1958 and she preceded him in death on June 2, 2010. He then married Eldora Alexander February 7, 2014 and she survives him. He was a member of St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church, and as well as teaching, was also a farmer. While he found teaching to be a fulfilling and enjoyable career the farm was his passion. Every one of his animals was a ‘pet’. He enjoyed baseball throughout his younger years, as well as hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Eldora; six children, Doug Scott of Richland Center, Pam (Jim) Brander of Spring Green, John (Barb) Scott of Galena, IL, Jane Bodeau of Janesville, Bob (Karen) Scott of Arena, Brian (Barb) Scott of Richland Center; 18 grandchildren, Chris Scott, Tianna Scott-Marshall, Ian Brander, Bethany Brander, Erin Krause, Joe Scott, Katie Cadle, Liz Scott, Mary Scott, Anna Scott, Taylor Scott, Josh Scott, Kalen Scott, Ashton Scott. Additionally, he is survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Emma and Lily Cadle, Henry, Benjamin, and Thomas Spry, and Elliot Scott (expected in July). In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, he was preceded in death by his parents, Otis W. and Ethel M. Scott; infant twin sons, James Otis and Joseph Lee; a granddaughter, Rebecca; a grandson, Christopher; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Emil Mitchell; in-laws, Edwin and Agnes Slaney; a sister-in-law, Kathy Slaney, and brothers-in-law, Jim Alexander, Robert Slaney, and Lawrence ‘Doc’ Slaney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Melancthon Creek at 1:45 P.M. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Stafford Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
