MADISON-Otis Lloyd Paulson, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on March 1, 1931, in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, the son of Lamont and Luella (Larson) Paulson. He married Doris Boley on April 18, 1952, in Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. Otis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked as a meat cutter for Oscar Mayer. He was a member of the American Legion # 501, the Cottage Grove Snowmobile Association, the Lake Edge Lutheran Church and Oscar Mayer Local 538 Union.

Otis' first love was cars and snowmobiling. He loved to hunt and fish but always enjoyed working. Otis enjoyed NASCAR and never missed his grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Steve (Rose) Paulson, Jeff (Bette) Paulson, Kevin (Karen) Paulson; siblings, Barb, Edward, Bette, Christine and Ruth; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Otis is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Terry Paulson; grandchildren Randy and Tina; and siblings Leona, Judith, Esther, Vern, Arthur, Janice, Carol and Lamont Jr.

Funeral services will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 Highway 78, Mt. Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 21, 2018, with Pastor Stephen Marsh and Pastor Katya Ouchakof presiding. Burial will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CEMETERY. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

