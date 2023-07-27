Oscar Gerald Olson

Oscar Gerald Olson, age 79, of rural Browntown passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at SSM Health Hospital in Monroe. He was born the son of Jesse and Mary (Dunn) Olson on November 9, 1943 in South Wayne, where he was raised on the family farm.  He was a 1962 graduate of South Wayne High School. 

Oscar was united in marriage to Norma Zettle on February 6, 1965 at Staver United Methodist Church. He dedicated his life to farming and land conservation on their farm in Browntown. He was both a dairy and swine farmer. Oscar was a steward of the land and took great pride in preserving the soils for all future generations. His efforts were recognized and he won many awards throughout his lifetime, most notably the Wisconsin Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1994 and the Wisconsin Cooperative Network Builders Award in 2021. Oscar also took his role in the community seriously, proudly serving on the Green County Board for 21 years, Ag and Extension Committee, Soil and Water Committee, South West Rail Transit Committee and Pecatonica Rail Transit Committee. He was also a member, serving on the board and past president of the Pecatonica Co-Op Oil Company in South Wayne for 42 years, retiring in 2020. He was also a longtime member of Staver United Methodist Church. 

