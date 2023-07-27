Oscar Gerald Olson, age 79, of rural Browntown passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at SSM Health Hospital in Monroe. He was born the son of Jesse and Mary (Dunn) Olson on November 9, 1943 in South Wayne, where he was raised on the family farm. He was a 1962 graduate of South Wayne High School.
Oscar was united in marriage to Norma Zettle on February 6, 1965 at Staver United Methodist Church. He dedicated his life to farming and land conservation on their farm in Browntown. He was both a dairy and swine farmer. Oscar was a steward of the land and took great pride in preserving the soils for all future generations. His efforts were recognized and he won many awards throughout his lifetime, most notably the Wisconsin Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1994 and the Wisconsin Cooperative Network Builders Award in 2021. Oscar also took his role in the community seriously, proudly serving on the Green County Board for 21 years, Ag and Extension Committee, Soil and Water Committee, South West Rail Transit Committee and Pecatonica Rail Transit Committee. He was also a member, serving on the board and past president of the Pecatonica Co-Op Oil Company in South Wayne for 42 years, retiring in 2020. He was also a longtime member of Staver United Methodist Church.
Outside of all of his hard work, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the Monroe Boat Club taking many trips boating and skiing at his family’s insistence. Oscar loved his family with all his heart; his greatest loves were his children and grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren for his spontaneous nature, creating adventures out of the oddities and normalcy of everyday life.
Oscar is survived by his loving wife, Norma and their two daughters, Tracy (Eric) Beckman and Rebecca (Lance) Marty all of Browntown, WI; grandchildren, Kelly (Aaron) Vial of Waterloo, WI, Jacob (Sydney Hanzel) Yelk of Marshall, WI, Colten (Cheyenne Noble) Beckman, Elly Beckman, Tory (Laura Wenger) Beckman, Alexa (Nick Bansley) Marty, and Kyle Marty all of Browntown, WI; great-grandchildren, Gunnar and Tate Beckman; son-in-law, Douglas J. Yelk of Marshall, WI; sisters, Shirley (Alvin) Gobeli of Monroe and Marcia (Ken) Sibenaller of Belleville, IL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cindy Yelk.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Staver United Methodist Church with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Staver United Methodist Cemetery. Following burial there will be a luncheon and fellowship at the church.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home and continued visitation at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
