Orville Sylvester Taylor age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at Kindred Hearts in Cottage Grove.

He was born May 6th, 1934 in DeSoto Wisconsin, the son of Harold and Elsie (Carter) Taylor. Orville was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Betty) McCollough on May 21st, 1955 in Cashton, Wisconsin.

He was an automotive mechanic working for Langer Chevrolet in Sun Prairie, Cenex in Cottage Grove and was self-employed operating Taylors Shell Service in Sun Prairie. Orville enjoyed camping with family and friends, playing cards, bowling, hunting, boating and repairing old tractors.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Taylor; two sons: Michael and Roger, a daughter, Linda (Brian) Hoth; daughter-in-law, Kelly (Strmiska) Taylor; seven grandchildren Annie (Ryan) McClain, Kevin (Michelle) Taylor, Phillip (Raquel) Taylor, Nicholas (Kayla) Taylor, Hillary Taylor, Ashley (John) Mortenson, Trevor Hoth, seven great grandchildren; a sister, Louise Von Ruden and close family friend Cori Bradley and family.

Orville was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Elsie Taylor, brothers Donald, Robert and Bernard and son Jerry Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of services. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

608-249-6666