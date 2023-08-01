Orville Richard Phillips

MOUNT HOREB / BLUE MOUNDS - Orville Phillips, age 85, passed away peacefully with family at his home in Blue Mounds, Wis., on Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1937, in Joliet, Ill., the son of Benjamin and Florence (Krafft) Phillips.

Orv, a specialist in machine shop and a proud member of ROTC, graduated with honors from Joliet Township High School in Joliet, Ill., in 1956.