Orville Richard Phillips

MOUNT HOREB / BLUE MOUNDS - Orville Phillips, age 85, passed away peacefully with family at his home in Blue Mounds, Wis., on Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1937, in Joliet, Ill., the son of Benjamin and Florence (Krafft) Phillips.
Orv, a specialist in machine shop and a proud member of ROTC, graduated with honors from Joliet Township High School in Joliet, Ill., in 1956.
Orv's lifelong career was in the field of custom machine tool design. Whether a project involved drafting and design, research, tooling, manufacturing, or—perhaps the most widely known, welding, in particular on farm equipment—he was “never bored” and always had a solution to contribute.
Orv enjoyed camping and was an accomplished canoeist. He was a member of the Minneoka Sportsman's Club which mined strips of ground and then filled them up with water to make lakes for recreation areas. He received his private pilot's license at age 30 and taught ground school in Lockport, Ill.
Music was a lifelong love, and he happily participated in several Mount Horeb area groups such as the Firehouse Minstrels, the Mount Horeb Community Chorale, Angelica Music Ministries, and for several seasons played Papa Grieg in the annual community theater production of Song of Norway. One of his Joliet, Ill., music endeavors was with the Park District Chorus, which introduced him to, as he called her, “my bride, Patricia Lee” Bell. Orv and Pat were married in New Lenox, Ill., on Sept. 20, 1969. They had four children: Kim, Brett, Scott, and Tami.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois (Daryl) Weber; sister, Phyllis (Leroy) Fox; brother, Lynn (Elaine Hulbert) Phillips; sister, LaVerne (Thomas) Bargas; sister, Doris (George) Davidson; brother, Spencer (Nancy Elens) Phillips; nephew, Daryl Lynn Weber; niece, Sharyl Griffin; grandnephew, Nathan Fox; nephew, Michael Phillips; and niece, Barbara Eggert. He is survived by his bride, Patricia; daughter, Kimberly Phillips; son, Brett Phillips; son, Scott (Sydney Crook) Phillips; daughter, Tamara (Tim) Van Den Bergh; grandchildren, Tia Phillips, Orion Van Den Bergh, and Skyler Van Den Bergh; his “part-time daughter,” Rabia Akhtar; numerous daycare children who became life-long family; and many more adopted in love.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, followed by burial at German Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:45 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Orv's family would like to thank the staff at UW and Meriter hospitals, Ingleside, Transitions at Home, Agrace HospiceCare, Caila TeStrake, and Joe Ignatius.
Memorials may be made to Mount Horeb Fire Department or Mount Horeb EMS.