MIDDLETON - Orville Eugene "Bud" Ladd, age 88, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 31, 1931, in Highland, Wis., the son of Orville and Emma (Reed) Ladd.

Orville graduated from Highland High School in 1949. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska. He married Carol Webster on June 21, 1958, in Lone Rock, Wis. Orville worked as a truck driver for Graber Spring for 27 years, retiring in 1996. He drove a school bus for Middleton/Cross Plains for more than 40 years and he volunteered for the Middleton Fire Department for 28 years. Orville and Carol were a part of Verona Squares for over 34 years. Orville was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed wood working, camping, playing cards, and watching sports, and he loved his dogs, going for coffee and enjoying breakfast.

Orville is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Judy E. (Larry) Drunasky and Cheryl L. (William) Byers; son, Paul E. Ladd; sister, Marilyn Erickson; brother, Vernus Ladd; three grandchildren, Mary L. Drunasky, Kevin V. Drunasky and Zachary W. Byers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Ladd; and three brothers, Clifford, Sheldon and Lambert Ladd.

A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

