MADISON-Orville C. Jacoby, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Sun Prairie. He was born on May 7, 1935 to Orville and Flossie (Campbell) Jacoby. Orville was a hard worker and always helped family and friends. He loved his John Deere tractors, cars, trucks and just keeping busy. He was always on the go in his younger years and always kept busy with something. Orville was employed at Tera Construction in Madison for 30 years until his retirement.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at KD's Bar & Grill, 1434 Fair St in Lodi from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Memorial will be designated by the family at a later date.

Orville left many fond memories and will never be forgotten.