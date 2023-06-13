Orlon "Orly" Jacob Entringer

Orlon “Orly” J. Entringer, 67, of Plymouth, WI passed away in his residence on June 6th 2023.
Orlon was born on May 4th, 1956 to Edwin and Lorraine Entringer in Fond Du Lac, WI. Orlon attended Plymouth High School. Orlon held many jobs throughout his life, including at Tecumseh Motors in New Holstein, WI., and most recently at Sohn Manufacturing in Elkhart Lake, WI.
Orlon was rich in wit and humor. His laugh was iconic and could be heard from any location in a room. While the accuracy of his stories was questionable at times, he undoubtedly was a loyal friend and would give you the shirt off of his back. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoying time at his family’s hunting cabin. He was a regular at Fat Boys in St. Cloud, WI, a member of Riverside Hunting and Fishing Club, and member of the Virgin Island hunting shack. He enjoyed trips to Canada and Ohio for fishing excursions.
Anyone who knew Orlon knew that he was very proud of his children: Tiffany Beck, Billy Entringer (Courtney), and Jacob Entringer. Orlon reveled in being a Grandpa to his three grandchildren: Jacob Entringer, and Mya and Parker Beck; proudly sharing family pictures and stories to family and friends.
Orlon was predeceased by his father, Edwin, his mother Lorraine, his sister-in-law Carol, his brother, Zeno, his sister, Zita, and sister-in-law Lou Ann. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers: Marvin, Delmar (Anna Mae), Alvin (Jeannette), and Lester (Mary) and many nieces, nephews, and friend. His family would like to thank Orlon’s nephew, Chris Dyke, for his assistance over the past two years as well as Suzie and Dylan Entringer, and Nancy Preder for their assistance they have provided to Orlon as well.
In lieu of a formal funeral service and visitation, Orlon’s family will be holding a celebration of life later this summer. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI is assisting the familiy. Memorials may be sent to Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.