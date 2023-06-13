Orlon "Orly" Jacob Entringer

Orlon “Orly” J. Entringer, 67, of Plymouth, WI passed away in his residence on June 6th 2023.

Orlon was born on May 4th, 1956 to Edwin and Lorraine Entringer in Fond Du Lac, WI. Orlon attended Plymouth High School. Orlon held many jobs throughout his life, including at Tecumseh Motors in New Holstein, WI., and most recently at Sohn Manufacturing in Elkhart Lake, WI.