Orin Lee Silva

Orin Lee Silva went into the light on May 20, 2023, at 30 years old, unexpectedly and way too early. Orin was born on May 5, 1993, in Madison, Wis. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the class of 2012.

Orin worked at Wolf in Fitchburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing disc golf, going to concerts and listening to music. He spent much of his time with his beloved girlfriend, Amber, and his close friends, Mike, Savanna and Winter, Tyler, Ben, Jesse and Tamera, Tri-Sara Tops, Dom, Patrick and many more. He was a hard worker and a loyal and loving friend.

