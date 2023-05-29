Orin Lee Silva went into the light on May 20, 2023, at 30 years old, unexpectedly and way too early. Orin was born on May 5, 1993, in Madison, Wis. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the class of 2012.
Orin worked at Wolf in Fitchburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing disc golf, going to concerts and listening to music. He spent much of his time with his beloved girlfriend, Amber, and his close friends, Mike, Savanna and Winter, Tyler, Ben, Jesse and Tamera, Tri-Sara Tops, Dom, Patrick and many more. He was a hard worker and a loyal and loving friend.
Orin is survived by his beloved family: mother, Teri (Waller, Silva) Miller; step-father, Gary Miller; brothers, Tyrel (Tabitha Buckley) Silva, Isiah Silva and Valen Miller; step-sisters, Amanda and Stephanie Miller; aunt and uncle, Dona and Craig Meyer; grandfather, Donald Waller; nephew, Lucian Silva; family friend, Tekla Wlodarzyk Nunez; girlfriend, Amber Whittenberg; aunt and uncle, Vicki and Mo Wiesberg; aunt, Sherry Silva; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Shawn Silva; and grandmother and grandfather, Marion and Alfred Kroll.
Orin will be deeply missed. Orin will always be with us in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held at TOKEN CREEK COUNTY PARK, 6200 Williamsburg Way, DeForest, (time and dated to be determined). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
