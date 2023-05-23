Oren K. Dimick, 94, of Platteville, died Monday, May 22, 2023. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and from 10:00 AM until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oren K. Dimick Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Oren was born on December 31, 1928, the son of Roland and Laura (Gesche) Dimick. On October 14, 1955, he married Francene Duggan at Dubuque, IA. Oren was a dedicated father, always providing guidance, support and love to his children. He took great pride in their accomplishments and was a constant source of encouragement. In his career, Oren spent 25+ years with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in heating and air-conditioning as a journeyman steamfitter. Oren excelled at fixing things and was a “Jack of all Trades". He had a zest for life which included camping, boating, snowmobiling, maintaining their rental properties and especially dancing with his lifelong partner. Oren will be remembered for his kindness, his intelligence and the unwavering love he had for his family.
Oren is survived by his wife of 67 years, Francene, daughter, Susan Dimick, son, Dennis (Robin) Dimick, grandchildren, Crystal (Steve) Beighley, Derek Paul, Denae (Curt) Paul, Devon Dimick, great-grandchildren, Braelin and Melanie Beighley, sisters-in-law, Carol Wunderlin and Beth Duggan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Doris Roddick and Annetta Dimick, brothers, Leo, Irvin and Richard Dimick, sisters-in-law, Jean Wolf, Emma Dimick and Virginia Dimick, brothers-in-law, Don Wolf, Stan Wunderlin, Merle Duggan and Clifford Roddick.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.