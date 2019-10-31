BREAKING NEWS

Opal A. Watson

Opal A. Watson/ November 11, 1924 – October 24, 2019

Visitation will be from 12:00 (noon) - 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Heartland Hospice (https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate-2/) or Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (https://www.alzwisc.org/Donate.htm).

Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054

