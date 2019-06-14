Nyla Luetscher, age 90, passed away June 13, 2019 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born on October 20, 1928 to Orrin and Evelyn (Zick) Sprecher in the township of Honey Creek. She graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1946 and attended the Milwaukee School of Business.

Nyla was united in marriage to Wilbur Luetscher, October 20, 1948 where she joined her husband in farming for 30 years. Wilbur preceded her in death in 2018. She was employed as a Secretary of Tower Rock School for 37 years. She was a member of the Pine Grove Homemakers. They moved to the Windings of Prairie du Sac in 1980. She was an active member of the Denzer United Methodist Church and later at Concordia United Methodist Church. Nyla was a member of the Young at Heart Exercise Group and volunteered at the Sauk Prairie Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Peggy (Bruce) Romenesko, of Columbia, MD; Dale (Vickie) of Chrystal Lake, IL and Dwight (Laurie) of Verona, WI; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Concordia United Methodist Church or the Sauk Prairie Hospital.

