Nyagoa Ker Hoth, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Known to many as Queen, Nyagoa was born on Jan. 11, 1985, in Malakal, South Sudan. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was 6 years old. They moved from Chicago, IL to Madison, WI when she was 8 years old. Nyagoa grew up and spent the remainder of her life in Madison.

Growing up Nyagoa was a very creative and artistic person. She had a passion for many artistic endeavors, including fencing, break-dancing, art, and computers. Nyagoa was beautiful inside and out, and touched many people with her kindness and generosity. Those who were lucky to know her knew what a beautiful, loving, kind soul she was. Most importantly of all, Nyagoa was a loving mother, dear daughter, sister, and friend.

She leaves in her wake three beautiful children- two sweet boys, Jovan Pierre and Jaquan Pierre, and her lovely daughter, Layla Lewis; her father, Peter Hoth; mother, Nyawic Hoth; and siblings, Ngunar Rotar (Hoth, maiden), Jual Hoth (deceased), Chol Hoth, Nyakim Hoth, Tadros Hoth, and Gai Hoth.

A celebration of Nyagoa's life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

A Go Fund me account has been set up and can be viewed at gf.me/u/wmuwq5

She will be forever missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608)221-5420