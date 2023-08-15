Norman Vick Sr.

Norman D. “Chuck” Vick Sr, age 88, of Columbus passed away peacefully on Saturday August 12, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus WI.

He was born on September 27, 1934 in the town of Otsego to Richard and Addie (Stange) Vick. He was drafted into the U. S. Army and served from 1959-1961.              