Norman R. Dobbs, 99, of Sullivan, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home. Born June 10, 1924, to Miles and Ollie (Robertson) Dobbs in Jump River, Wisconsin, he was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a faithful friend to many.
Known as Norm to most who knew him, he was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Alva, Harry, Robert, Ralph, Charles, and Jack, his sisters Ada Smith, Mabel Schiradelly, and Daisy Chamberlain, and his devoted wife of 58 years, Marjorie Vera (Schultz) Dobbs. He is survived by his sons Richard (Susan) of New Hampshire, Dennis (Robin) of Illinois, and his daughter Sheri of Wisconsin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Allison, Justin, April, Crystal, Douglas, Jamie, and Julie, as well as by numerous nephews, nieces, and great-grandchildren.
He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. A sheet metal worker by trade, he was also capable in a variety of skilled construction activities, built more than one house, and had the uncanny ability to fix anything mechanical or motorized. He valued family, friends, heroism, hard work, and quality, and when he asked, “Do you need a hand?” --- it was always a genuine offer to help. Then, getting the job done right was required, not optional, and it was considered a source of pride and honor. He had a positive impact on the lives of many and will certainly be fondly remembered.
A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
