Norman R. Dobbs

Norman R. Dobbs, 99, of Sullivan, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home. Born June 10, 1924, to Miles and Ollie (Robertson) Dobbs in Jump River, Wisconsin, he was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a faithful friend to many.

Known as Norm to most who knew him, he was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Alva, Harry, Robert, Ralph, Charles, and Jack, his sisters Ada Smith, Mabel Schiradelly, and Daisy Chamberlain, and his devoted wife of 58 years, Marjorie Vera (Schultz) Dobbs. He is survived by his sons Richard (Susan) of New Hampshire, Dennis (Robin) of Illinois, and his daughter Sheri of Wisconsin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Allison, Justin, April, Crystal, Douglas, Jamie, and Julie, as well as by numerous nephews, nieces, and great-grandchildren.

