Norman "Norm" C. Muller, age 81, of Marxville,passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison of complications from heart disease.

He was born on November 3, 1937 near South Bear Creek in the Town of Forest in Richland County, WI, the son of Noel "Duddy" Muller and Avis (Newlun) Muller.



He met the love of his life, Stella Faith, at a dance in Soldiers Grove in 1954. They were united in marriage on February 15, 1958 and had a son, Jeff, later that year.



He graduated from West Lima High School in 1955 and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1955-58, having been stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, Ft. Leavenworth, KS, and in South Korea for 17 months, operating a rock crusher near the DMZ. Upon his discharge, he continued that work for his uncle's company, Ed Muller & Sons, in Illinois.



Next came a job at the Chevrolet plant in Janesville, followed by employment delivering pop throughout Southwestern Wisconsin for the Clarson Beverage Co. of Richland Center. He also worked for several years as an aide at Mendota State Hospital in Madison, primarily on the juvenile male ward where he earned the respect of the patients for his fairness and fun.



He loved driving. After a brief stint as an over-the-road owner-operator of a semi-truck, he then delivered laboratory research animals to hospitals and research facilities, primarily in the Chicago area, as well as across the country for Harlan-Sprague Dawley of Madison & Fitchburg from 1969 until his retirement in 2000. He loved working in Chicago and visiting the museums and attractions in the area.



In retirement, he continued driving part-time, first for Holiday Vacations of Eau Claire and later for Ridglan Farms of Mount Horeb.



Norm was an outstanding athlete in high school and in the Army, primarily in baseball and basketball. He was lifelong fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Bears and, most of all, the Chicago Cubs. The highlight, of course, was when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, a reward for having been a loyal, die-hard Cub Fan for more than 70 years.



Norm & Stella loved to travel. From family vacations in a variety of campers & RVs to cruises, overseas trips and warm-weather getaways during cold Wisconsin winters, they visited all 50 states, all 10 Canadian provinces and every continent, save for Antarctica. But Norm was happiest at home in Marxville. He planted dozens & dozens of trees, shrubs & plants in landscaping their home and worked tirelessly to maintain them, even as his health declined.



He is survived by his wife, Stella of Marxville; son Jeff of Des Moines, IA; brothers Rodney (Marcine) Muller of La Farge, and Alan (Judi) Muller of Sun Prairie; brother-in-law Jim (Rita) Faith of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law Emelie Bagley of Council Bluffs, IA; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Norm was preceded in death by his parents, his aunts & uncles, and several cousins, as well as his beloved basset hounds, Barney and Uncle Famous.



A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 11 at Hooverson Funeral Home in Mazomanie. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Thursday, October 10.

