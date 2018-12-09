Norman “Doug” Sveum, age 77, passed away on Wednesday Dec. 5, 2018 with family by his side. Doug was born May 11, 1941 on the farm he called the Old Johnson Place in Springdale Township near Black Earth. He was the first-born son of Norman and Endelien (Swingen) Sveum. He graduated from Black Earth High School in 1959. Following graduation, he entered in the U.S. Army. Doug served in Korea as a survey instrument repair technician. He was also a member of the U.S. Army baseball team in Korea.

Doug’s love of baseball would continue on in life as he became a founding member and part owner of the Madison Muskies, a Class A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics based in Madison. Through this association, he developed wonderful friendships that would last the rest of his years.

Utilizing his U.S. Army training, Doug started his own surveying instrument sales and repair business that he ran for over 35 years.

Doug also enjoyed getting to know his Norwegian relatives. He traveled to Norway in 1994 to visit them and attend the Winter Olympics. He returned again in 1995 and 1997.

Doug also enjoyed fishing, skiing, golf and coffee with friends. He had a special place in his heart for his time spent fishing in northern Wisconsin with friends and spending Thanksgiving with family at the Hazen Inn in Phelps, Wisc.

Doug is survived by his sons, Steven (Lisa) Sveum, grandsons, Jacob and Benjamin Sveum of Sun Prairie, Douglas (Tracy) Sveum of Sun Prairie and Chris (Rachel) Sveum, grandchildren, Ethan and Kayla Sveum of Canton, Michigan. He is also survived by younger brothers, Tom (Janet) Sveum and Mike (Jeannie) Powers. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers, Sam Sveum and John Sveum.

Funeral services will be held Dec. 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, with Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

Until next time: Keep your stick on the ice. We love you Ro!

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Oakwood Village East – Knoll and Meadows for the wonderful care they took of our father.