WAUNAKEE/POYNETTE-Norman Alan Trotter, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 20th, 2019.

Norman was born on June 26, 1932 on the prairie in Plankington, South Dakota to Frank and Mabel (Jensen) Trotter. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bonnie Jean Williams, in Madison on Dec. 1, 1955 who proceeded him in death on July 30, 2012.

Norman is survived by his five children, Renee (Bernard) Gnam of Whitefish, Montana, Mark (Julie) of Waunakee, Gregory (Beth) of Lake Wisconsin, Daniel (Cathy) of Baraboo/Madison and Michael (Lynne) of Stoughton; two sisters, Mabel Kirch of Waunakee and Sue (Scott) Lucas of Sterling Heights, Michigan; and two brothers, Curt (Sharon) of Crescent City, Florida and Frank (Beth) of DeForest. Grandpa was especially proud of his 12 grandchildren and his 8 great-grandchildren.

Norman developed a life long love for fishing after his first "job" as a fishing guide on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage at Art Schmidt's Muskie Camp in Northern Wisconsin. His passion for HO model trains became a lifelong obsession and he was enthralled in "Storage Wars" long before it became popular as he always loved a good auction. Norm lived the American dream building his Trotter Meat Distribution business and was a member of Teamsters. In retirement he pursued his love of gardening, planting hundreds of trees and growing Shitake mushrooms. He also enjoyed buying trains on eBay, golfing with his boys on "goat hill" and helping his son, Greg, with Trotter Towing.

Special gratitude to Dad who so lovingly cared for his "Bon-Bon" in her final years. For a man who never cooked, cleaned, or did laundry his entire life, he became quite proficient after mom's passing.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ranum, Dr. Lee, Dr. Kao and all of the fantastic caregivers at St Mary's Hospital and Home Health - especially Addie, who all were so kind to him in his final days. We would be remiss if we didn't mention all of his friends and neighbors where he truly felt at home at Cannery Row in Waunakee.

Respecting Norman's wishes, a private ceremony was held with the immediate family only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI