Norma Kettler Denner

Denner, Norma Kettler, peacefully left us on September 30th following a day surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

An independent woman before it was considered fashionable Norma fiercely loved not only the four children she gave life to and the husband she shared her life with for 44 years (including his three children) but the 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren that provided her with continual pride and joy ... Not to mention the many nieces and nephews, countless neighbors and coworkers who cherished her spirit, her wit and her determination to always do what was right.

Preceded in death by her cherished parents, Orville and Lenice Kettler, five sisters and brothers, and husband Arvid Denner, she honored their memories by daily living a life of truth and compassion for those less fortunate. Surviving her are her children Nancy (Richard) Krake, Ellen Carthew, Mike (Jennie) Carthew, Mark (Linda) Carthew and her three stepchildren Connie (Gary) Kane, Bonnie (Terry) McClain, and Donald (Sue) Denner.

A memorial service will be held at First Unitarian Society in Madison on Saturday, October 6, 10:00 welcome, 11:00 service, Noon luncheon.

Memorial donations to the following charities, in Norma's name, would be appreciated: Agrace Hospice Care, https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/

First Unitarian Society of Madison, https://fus.ministryplatform.com/portal/online_giving.aspx?filter=campus:1 or Henry Vilas Zoo, http://vilaszoo.org/donate