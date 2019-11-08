MADISON- Norma Jean Weiler, who was an adventurous woman, embarked on her final adventure on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from Madison, WI.

Norma Jean was born on April 15, 1942 in Manona, Iowa.

She had a love for education and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from UW Madison and went on to earn her Masters in Chemistry from the University of New Mexico. She taught school as professor and teacher. She enjoyed her membership in the Hoofer's Club, as well as biking, sailing, playing sheepshead and church activities. Norma was not afraid to try anything and participated in a half triathlon and went on missions to New York.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristine (David) Podosek; a son, Lorin Weiler; three grandsons, Chase, Fletcher and Shane Podosek; and a brother, Gary Levenhagen. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Eldon.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Springs of Hope Church, 901 Femrite Dr., Monona.

Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

A reception will follow at the church and burial will take place at Vienna Cemetery in Waunakee.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI