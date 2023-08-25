Norma Jean Hanson

“We all loved you and your passing makes us remember the cool things, which will help us with our grief. Nobody ever dies if somebody who is living remembers them with love.”
Norma Jean “Schätze” (Kamps) Hanson, 76, a lifelong resident of many communities throughout Wisconsin and in retirement Pepeʻekeo, Hawaii, peacefully passed away on August 22, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
“Schätze” Kamps was born on September 16, 1946, the youngest of 11
children. She was always known to have a smile on her face and loved to tell stories of family, friends and days of joy growing up on the family farm in Belmont, Wisconsin, with her brothers and sisters.
Growing up she loved watching, leading cheers and rooting for her older brothers in sports which led to her great love of watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers. She was
happiest when spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Norma Jean married Donald Lee Hanson on July 10, 1965, and had four sons. Her nurturing side was evident as she loved being both a mother and a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked at numerous
skilled nursing facilities, and especially loved taking care of the elderly. Her passion for helping people, cooking, and baking was learned from her mother and she always kept her family full.
Norma Jean recently said she did not know why the good Lord was keeping her here. She always said she wanted to pass away in her sleep and at home with family. The good Lord granted her that wish.
She is survived by her husband Donald Hanson, children Brett (Diane) Hanson, Christopher (Jeannie) Hanson, Michael Hanson (Janell Kellett.) She is further survived by her siblings Donovan (Barbara) Kamps, Marjorie (Fred) Dorn, Janis (Don) Selger, Beverly Hilgert, Tom (Jody) Kamps and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Dennis Hanson, brothers Harold, LaVerne,
Keith, and William, along with her sister Karen (Kamps) Prem.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday September 8, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Dr. in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be from 9:0 am until the time of service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Special Operations Warrior Foundation or The Colonial Club.
