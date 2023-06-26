Norma J. Uselmann aged 92 passed away on May 31st 2023 from heart failure among many other things. She was born in Madison on November 3rd 1930 to Charles and Marcia Thomas. She attended Holy Redeemer grade school and graduated from Central High in 1948. Upon graduation she went to work at Farmer's Mutual Insurance Company (which later became American Family). While there she became head of the out of state stenographic department. She married her husband Bob (whom she had known since grade school) on October 25th 1952. They were married 63 years and had 3 children. After the children were in school she continued working part time at New York Life assisting insurance agents for many years. After living all her life on Johnson Street they moved to the Elvejhem neighborhood in 1995. There, her neighbors looked forward to her outdoor seasonal and holiday displays. She loved to cook and bake and the family looked forward to her meals and desserts, especially her pies, namely strawberry rhubarb and peach. The family still uses many of her recipes today! In 2012 she and Bob moved to the Arbors at Oak Park Place when he lost his leg to diabetes. He died June 16th 2015. She also became a great grandma during these years. The girls always called her grandma in the castle because she lived in a big building on the top floor. She is survived by a son Brad, daughter Sheri (Rod) Kumlien, granddaughters Kati (Joel) Miner and Emily (Mike) Greendonner, great granddaughters Lexi-Mae and Ginni Miner and also a daughter Lori Lonergan. A private family service was held per her wishes. Thanks to Oak Park skilled nursing and previously the Arbors senior living for providing her such good care and to Agrace Hospice for their assistance these past 6 months as well.