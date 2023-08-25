Norma Gay Davidson-Zielske (nee Prewett)

MADISON - Norma Gay Davidson-Zielske (nee Prewett), age 73, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, after several years of complex physical and mental health challenges. A special thanks from the family to the compassionate Badger Prairie care teams and Agrace HospiceCare staff, UW Health Social Work, Dane County first responders, Dane County Journey/Crisis Team Workers, neighbors and community members, who assisted the family in finding meaningful safety and care options for Gay.

Gay was born on April 23, 1950, to Bonnie Ethel Sublett and Loren Elmo Prewett in Arkansas, the fourth of their seven children. Gay is survived by her husband, Kenneth Zielske; son, Alexander Zielske (Nikki Barnes); her sisters, Pat Hall of Springfield, Mo, Bonita Sue Lake of Fitchburg, Wis., Donna Amburgey (Glynn) of St. Charles, Ill., and Angela Emanuel (Neil) of Machesney Park, Ill.; her many nieces and nephews and their children; and an expansive community of caring friends and colleagues. Gay was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father; brother, Marx; and sister, Jeanett.