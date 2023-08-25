MADISON - Norma Gay Davidson-Zielske (nee Prewett), age 73, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, after several years of complex physical and mental health challenges. A special thanks from the family to the compassionate Badger Prairie care teams and Agrace HospiceCare staff, UW Health Social Work, Dane County first responders, Dane County Journey/Crisis Team Workers, neighbors and community members, who assisted the family in finding meaningful safety and care options for Gay.
Gay was born on April 23, 1950, to Bonnie Ethel Sublett and Loren Elmo Prewett in Arkansas, the fourth of their seven children. Gay is survived by her husband, Kenneth Zielske; son, Alexander Zielske (Nikki Barnes); her sisters, Pat Hall of Springfield, Mo, Bonita Sue Lake of Fitchburg, Wis., Donna Amburgey (Glynn) of St. Charles, Ill., and Angela Emanuel (Neil) of Machesney Park, Ill.; her many nieces and nephews and their children; and an expansive community of caring friends and colleagues. Gay was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father; brother, Marx; and sister, Jeanett.
Gay was a creative and passionate spirit, a poet and ‘bon vivant’, who pursued many successful artistic accomplishments, including creative writing, radio (WORT-FM, WPR), film, music, painting, and many more. Gay was a graduate of Northern Illinois University and a committed teacher for 30 years at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She was a staunch advocate for social justice, and was active whenever possible. Gay was a proud mother and wife, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her kind spirit.
Gunderson Funeral Home is assisting with private green burial arrangements at The Farley Center Natural Path Sanctuary, and a formal Celebration of Life for her family and friends will be held in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gay’s name to a mental health support service, local shelter, or social justice initiative that best reflects her spirit. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
