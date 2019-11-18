Norma Bahowick

Norma Ann Bahowick, age 92, died November 15, 2019 at home in Darlington, Wisconsin.

She was born December 14, 1926 in Darlington, daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Stude) Micka.

Norma was united in marriage to Frank Bahowick at Holy Rosary in Darlington on April 25, 1981. She graduated from Darlington High School in 1944. She worked as an office manager at Farmco for 13 years and took a break to care for her mother and father. Upon returning to the workforce, she was employed at Lafayette Electric Corporation, retiring in January 1991.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Parish, C.C.W. and the Darlington Country Club. She loved playing euchre with her close friends, dancing the waltz, and golfing, which she reluctantly had to give up in 2011 due to poor health.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and step-son-in-law, Robert Esh.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Joe (Mary) Micka, Las Cruces, NM; sister Nancy (Garner) Oswald, Verona, WI; devoted stepchildren Jenny (David) Drake, Milwaukee, WI; Tony (Susie) Bahowick, St. Charles, IL; Tim (Sandy) Bahowick, Greenfield, WI; Sally Bahowick, San Ramon, CA; beloved step-grandchildren Tony and Alex Esh; and Jessica, JJ, and Brody Bahowick.

She is also survived by four very special nieces, Beth (Kevin) Barwick, Appleton, WI; Molly (Karl Fekete) Oswald, Los Angeles, CA; Kris (Mike) Trapp, Wauwatosa, WI; Sara (Sal) Patricolo, Las Cruces, NM; and one very special nephew, Paul (Michelle) Micka, Sioux Falls, SD. Great nephews and a great niece round out the crew: Corey Barwick, Ashley (Adrian) Barwick Brambila, Jonathan Micka, and Matthew Micka.

Norma was always proud of the fact that she was baptized at Holy Rosary in 1926, received First Communion and was confirmed at Holy Rosary; attended all eight grades at the Parochial School taught by Notre Dame nuns; was married there; and will be buried there. She proudly – and anonymously – donated the funds for the purchase of the church's Our Lady of Fatima statue.

The circle is now complete. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington.

A rosary service will take place on November 21 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A private burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, dedicated masses may be requested or memorials may be given to the Apostolate of the Handicap, Monroe, WI; Holy Rosary School, Darlington, WI; and St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary, WI.

The family would like to thank Eugenia Spilnyr and all of the wonderful caregivers with Sentinel Home Care and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate support.

