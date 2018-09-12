MADISON - Norma Agnes (Wegmann) White, age 92, passed away on Sept. 6, 2018, surrounded by members of her loving family. She was born on Aug. 21, 1926, in Bloomington, Wis., the daughter of the late Henry and Emma (Osterhaus) Wegmann. She married Gerald White on Aug. 27, 1949, in Bloomington.

Norma is survived by her husband, Gerald; and her children, Julie, Bill (Linda), David, Terry (Renee) and Brian (Leslea). She is further survived by her grandchildren, Aaron (Kristina), Justin (Alli), Julietta (James), Anna Elizabeth, Natalie, Erika (Alex), Holly, Devin (Jory), Hilary (Billy), Anna Meredith and Elizabeth; her great-grandchildren, Theodore, William and Isla; her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth and Coletta; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Marie, Sr. St. Thomas OSF, Joe, Oscar, Frances and Sr. Clare OSF; and her mother and father-in-law, Harriet and William Lynaugh.

A private interment, flooded in glorious sunlight, took place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at ST BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave. in Madison, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Norma taught us to find joy in life’s simple pleasures. She was a beacon of grace, humility and love. We’ll hold her in our hearts forever.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 846-4250