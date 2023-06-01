Norma A. Peterson, age 92 of the New Glarus Home, formerly of rural Blanchardville on Buckeye Road, died on Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023 at the New Glarus Home. She was born on November 13, 1930 in Dodgeville to Henry and Elizabeth (Leuthold) Peterson. She grew up in southern Wisconsin in Cobb, Highland, and then Blanchardville. She attended grade and high school in those towns, and graduated from the Blanchardville High School in 1948. She was married on June 21, 1949 at the Yellowstone Lutheran Church to Gordon Dennis Peterson. Norma was a dedicated farm wife and mother, working with her husband Gordy on the farm and raising six children. She loved their farm and her farm work with Gordy. She was a member of the York Memorial Lutheran Church and the Women’s group there. She was an election worker for her township for many years. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, including Norwegian Lefse and Krub. She traveled to Arizona with Gordy many times in their later years.
Norma is survived by four children, Greg Peterson of Blanchardville, Brian Peterson of Blanchardville, Brent Peterson of rural Blanchardville, and Eric Pederson of Monroe; six grandchildren, Kyle, Kurt (Danielle), Peter, Dana, Kelly (Luke) and Daniel Peterson; three great-grandchildren, Ryder, Summer, and Elizabeth; one brother, Dale (Janice) Peterson of Monroe; a sister-in-law, Shirley Postler of New Glarus and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gordy who died on August 31, 2012; her son Bruce Peterson, and her daughter Vicki Peterson who both died in 2020; one brother who died in infancy; and three sisters, LaVonne Erickson, Helen Meir and Barbara Cooper.
A visitation for Norma will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:30 am until noon at the York Memorial Lutheran Church in rural Blanchardville at the intersection of highways 78 and 39. A funeral service will follow at noon. Kris Erdman will officiate. Burial will be in the York Memorial Cemetery. A funeral lunch will follow in the church basement. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralservice.com
