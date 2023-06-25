Norbert W. Giesselmann Obituaries Obituaries Jun 25, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON - Norbert W. Giesselmann, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at Willows Tavern, 5485 Willow Road, Waunakee.To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.comRyan Funeral Home & Cremation Services2418 N. Sherman Avenue608-249-8257COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Eight people arrested on drug charges after Baraboo residence searched 16 years later, search continues for answers in Kelly Nolan's murder 21-year-old Madison woman crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023 Traffic switch on Atwood Avenue to begin Monday Badgers football player arrested at Mifflin Street Block Party announces plans to transfer Latest News Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died last year Europe's many empty churches are being transformed into night clubs, breweries and more 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' slings back into top spot while 'The Flash' drops GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices Pints for Pups promotes local adoptions More News