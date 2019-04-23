VERONA – Norbert Peter Kaltenberg, age 101 died on Friday, April 19, 2019.

He was born June 14, 1917 in Madison, WI to William and Ottillia (Geier) Kaltenberg.

Norbert worked at Edgewood for a period of time. He enjoyed art, music and loved to dance. It was at a local dance where he met his future wife and on June 22, 1940 he was united in marriage to Helen Adelia Wachter at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Madison. They lived in a home Norbert built in Madison, while he worked at a science research farm. As time progressed, he started working for his dad as a carpenter.

Norbert enjoyed country life, so in 1948 he moved his family from Madison to a small farm in Verona, WI. Here he pursued his carpentry skills while remodeling the farm home and tending to the farm.

Soon, Norbert and Helen started their own business known as Kaltenberg Builders, Inc. They grew the business over the years with Norbert being the general contractor, known for his quality of workmanship. He built many homes in the Verona area, along with several commercial buildings such as the former Verona Library, St. Andrew’s Elementary School and Nor-Del Plaza.

In his retirement years, Norbert and Helen traveled the country by car. In Florida, Norbert built a vacation home. In his later years, he enjoyed playing cards and Bingo.

Norbert is survived by his children; Joan Hollis, Janet (Lloyd) Weber, James (Kris) Kaltenberg and Paula Wondra; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Helen, six siblings, a granddaughter, grandson, and great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Fr. John Sasse presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will follow in the St. Andrew Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated for Masses or to Heartland Hospice.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Willow Pointe Assisted Living, Heartland Hospice and the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital.

