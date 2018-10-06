CROSS PLAINS-Norbert M. “Norby” Statz, age 86, passed away in Deforest on Oct. 3, 2018, with his family by his side.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1932, to Allie and Kunie Gunda (Annen) Statz, in Mazomanie. Norby married the love of his life, Patricia Eckstein, on Sept. 11, 1954, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Cross Plains. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was a life-long painter for his brother and brother-in-law at Statz and Harrop Painting and Decorating. Norby belonged to American Legion Post No. 245 and was one of the founding members of the Cross Plains Snowmobile Club. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and served as an usher for many years.

Norby was a practical joker who loved playing euchre with his friends. He loved spending time at his farm in Mazomanie and he and Patsy were avid travelers.

He is survived by his sons, Kim, Cross Plains and Kevin, Mazomanie; grandchildren, Nicole (fiancé Jordan Breunig), Zachary (Micaela Erickson), Tylor (Angie Sperfslage), Alizabeth (Ryan Brunner), Cody (Barb), Kelsea, Jacob, Andrew (Brittney Wagner) and Madeline (Chance Jepson); great-grandchildren, Arianna, Raymond Taylor, Kaylee, Aeden, Lila, Raelyn and Cashton; brothers-in-law, Donald Harrop and Tom Eckstein; sister-in-law, Mary Statz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sisters, Veronica Harrop, Bernetta (Jerry) Grosse, Dorothy (Bill) Frutiger, infant sister Doris and brother Herbert (Dorothy) Statz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Monday Oct. 8, 2018, with Father Tom Kelley presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also at 9:30 am until the time of the Mass on Monday. Military rites will be held at the church cemetery following the Mass. The family would like to thank all of the friends and family who have supported Norby through his illness. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis Xavier Church or the Cross Plains American Legion.

