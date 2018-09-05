MADISON- Nonye Ikegwuonu was born in Madison, WI and called home Friday, August 31, 2018. She was born to Fidelis Ifeanyi and Ngozi Patricia Ikegwuonu.



She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Edgewood College. Nonye inspired those who knew her to live vivaciously and to love without abandon. Her joyous smile was the sunshine in our lives- the memory of which will forever be God's gift of light to us. Vivian Greene's saying "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass; it's about learning to dance in the rain," was never truer than for the life that Nonye lived.



Visitation will be on Friday, September 7, 2018, 10:30am at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JAMES, 1204 St. James Ct. Madison. A Requiem Mass will follow the visitation at noon. Catholic burial ceremonies will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent St, Madison.



Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434