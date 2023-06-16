OREGON - Nona May Brookbank, age 85, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Nona was born on June 19, 1937, to parents, Wallace and Loal (Cross) Koepp in Russell Gulch, Colo. She was "a gold miner's daughter," whose father also farmed and worked in canneries. Her family often traveled for his work and lived in a number of places in the country; experiences that helped make Nona an adaptable and resilient woman. When she became interested in the U.S. Air Force and underwent aptitude testing, Nona scored highest in the area of mechanics. She smiles about this now. Not surprising to her since she spent many hours/years helping her father farm and fix an assortment of farm and other equipment.
Nona completed her basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas. Her next assignment was to Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss., for radar training. It was her hope to enter the weather forecasting program at Keesler, but it was closed to women of her day. It was there, at a Baptist church Bible study, that she met and fell in love with Ken Brookbank.
Nona was transferred to the 661st Control and Warning Squadron (Radar Squad, Aerospace Defense Command), Selfridge AFB, near Mount Clemens, Mich. Nona and her unit members were trained in tracking aircraft and manually plotting their movement. They were on the alert for foreign air intruders and to also identify threats of air collisions. Nona would read the movement of aircraft via a specialized radar scope and then relay the information to a plotter who transferred the findings on a board for use by other trained specialists. She was required to take regular breaks to keep her alert and engaged. She enjoyed her work, despite its need for intense attention.
While deployed at Selfridge AFB, Nona took leave to marry Ken Brookbank in her home church in Port Washington, Wis. She considered meeting and marrying Ken Brookbank the highlight of her military career and together they adopted three children, Robert, Mary, and Karen. She also reported learning to be more independent through her various assignments and remembers with great delight singing "How Great Thou Art," in a military choir led by George Beverly Shea. He was a beloved American- Canadian gospel singer famous for bringing Christian music to American audiences. Among other hymns he sang and made popular include "In the Garden," Great is Thy Faithfulness," "What a Friend We have in Jesus," and "Because He lives." Nona was grateful for this and other special opportunities to nourish her faith, such as attending an ecumenical military retreat in North Carolina. She and Ken eventually found their way to St. John's Lutheran Church, Oregon, and have remained highly committed and faithful servant members for over 50 years.
Nona is survived by her daughters, Mary Brookbank and Karen Keller; son, Robert Brookbank; granddaughter, Amanda Keller; sister, Patricia (Frank) Krief; brother, Arthur (Carol) Koepp; granddaughter, Amanda Keller; and friend, Joanne Gladden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Wallace and Loal; brother, Dowine Koepp; and uncle, Lawrence Koepp.
A memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with Pastor Ellen Stelzle presiding. Burial will be held at Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials to the family to be split amongst her grandchildren would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.