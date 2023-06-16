Nona May Brookbank

OREGON - Nona May Brookbank, age 85, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Nona was born on June 19, 1937, to parents, Wallace and Loal (Cross) Koepp in Russell Gulch, Colo. She was "a gold miner's daughter," whose father also farmed and worked in canneries. Her family often traveled for his work and lived in a number of places in the country; experiences that helped make Nona an adaptable and resilient woman. When she became interested in the U.S. Air Force and underwent aptitude testing, Nona scored highest in the area of mechanics. She smiles about this now. Not surprising to her since she spent many hours/years helping her father farm and fix an assortment of farm and other equipment.

