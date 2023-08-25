Nina L. Carns

Nina Lee Carns, 57, of Dodgeville, WI died August 16, 2023. She was born December 20, 1965 in Hazel Green, WI to Robert and Nancy (Poller) Carns. Nina graduated from Benton High School in 1984. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a double major in Soil and Crop Science and Business Administration. Nina worked as a long time tech rep for Garst Seed Co., Legacy Seeds and Syngenta Seed. She then developed her own consulting firm NC Nutrient Management LLC. Her customer base covered the southern third of Wisconsin. Nina had the utmost devotion to her customers and wanted their transition to a new firm after her passing to go as smoothly as possible. Nina loved to travel and garden as she was a Master Gardener.

Nina was survived by her parents, Robert (Elaine) Carns, brothers, Rodney Carns and Randy Carns, nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Randy) Schlichtman, Amanda (Scott) Williams, Emily (Nick) Rauch, Ashley Carns and Justin Carns, great nieces and nephews, Ryleigh, Avarie, Mallorie, Journee, Callen, Wade, Waylon and one due in September, and her beloved canine companions Teddy and Nan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Carns in 2017.

