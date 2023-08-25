Nina L. Carns

Nina Lee Carns, 57, of Dodgeville, WI died August 16, 2023. She was born December 20, 1965 in Hazel Green, WI to Robert and Nancy (Poller) Carns. Nina graduated from Benton High School in 1984. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a double major in Soil and Crop Science and Business Administration. Nina worked as a long time tech rep for Garst Seed Co., Legacy Seeds and Syngenta Seed. She then developed her own consulting firm NC Nutrient Management LLC. Her customer base covered the southern third of Wisconsin. Nina had the utmost devotion to her customers and wanted their transition to a new firm after her passing to go as smoothly as possible. Nina loved to travel and garden as she was a Master Gardener.
Nina was survived by her parents, Robert (Elaine) Carns, brothers, Rodney Carns and Randy Carns, nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Randy) Schlichtman, Amanda (Scott) Williams, Emily (Nick) Rauch, Ashley Carns and Justin Carns, great nieces and nephews, Ryleigh, Avarie, Mallorie, Journee, Callen, Wade, Waylon and one due in September, and her beloved canine companions Teddy and Nan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Carns in 2017.
Funeral services for Nina will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, WI. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Nina Lee Carns Memorial Fund, where a scholarship will be set up at UW-Platteville, for agronomy students. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.