Sun Prairie - Nicole Lynn Sullivan, age 36, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. The time of gathering and service are still being determined. The website will be updated once the times are confirmed.

