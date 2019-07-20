Nicole Lee Riley, age 32, of Sun Prairie, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on Aug. 19, 1986, in Madison, the daughter of Stewart Copus and Susan (Doughty) Hackathorn.

Nicole graduated from Colorado Technical University with a degree in medical coding and billing.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Riley; father, Stewart Copus; mother, Susan (Scott) Hackathorn; brother, Steven; and sister, Julie.

As per the family's wishes, private services were held.

Nicole was an amazing person. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

