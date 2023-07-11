Nicholas “Nick” J. Ernzen, 79, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. A memorial service with military honors accorded will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The visitation will be held on Sunday, July 16th from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Nick was born on May 14, 1944 to Nicholas & Mary (Schmitz) Ernzen in Tennyson, WI. Nick was the youngest of seven. He grew up in the Potosi and Tennyson area and graduated from Potosi High School. He was a US Air Force veteran. He married Nancy Cunzenheim on April 13, 1985 in Dubuque, IA. He worked for St. Regis which was later known as Georgia Pacific for 41 years. He loved all kinds of music and enjoyed going to concerts and was an avid reader. He was a huge Packer fan and New York Yankees fan. He loved his family and enjoyed visiting in person but didn't like talking on the phone much. He loved to play Yahtzee and cribbage. He enjoyed going to breakfast and golfing with Leo Oswald and other friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking and was on a softball team for several years when he was younger, but most of all, Nick enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Nick is survived by his wife, Nancy; 3 children: Julie (Mike) Klar of Dodgeville, WI, Cindi (Dan) Weber of Dubuque, IA & Kenny (Courtney) Cornwell of Texas; 3 step-children: Tom (Janet) Woodward of Kieler, WI, Terry Woodward of Cuba City, WI & Wendy (Bob Healy) Woodward of Hazel Green, WI; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Maleta Brokish of Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers: Alfred Ernzen, Alphonse Ernzen & Bernie Ernzen, 2 sisters: Rosie Wegmuller & Anna Brokish and a step-son, Todd Woodward.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Nicholas “Nick” J. Ernzen Memorial Fund has been established.