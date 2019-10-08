Nicholas "Nick" Cisar

LODI/LAKE STATION-Nicholas J. Cisar of Lake Station, IN took his last breath Sept. 19, 2019 at his daughter's home in Lodi, WI after a month in hospice care and in the company of family and friends.

Nick was born in Omaha, NE on December 18, 1945 to Oldrich Joseph and Zora Beverly Cisar. He grew up in Gary and is a 1963 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. While in high school he excelled in track, setting records in pole vault and relay events. Nick served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. His military service included naval intelligence gathering in Germany at the height of the Cold War.

Nick was an accomplished guitarist, lyricist and songwriter who performed frequently at open mics and played with other musicians whenever he could.

Over the years, he worked as a cook and baker, home restoration contractor in Chicago and janitor at a Catholic grade school in Madison, WI. Nick's hobbies included botany, gardening and birdwatching, as well as studying Catholicism. His religious faith was a big part of his life in later years.

Nick is survived by his friend and former spouse, Nancy of Chicago; daughter, Katjusa; son-in-law, Ben; grandchildren, Zora Christine and Morris Orville; stepson, Peter Keller of Chicago; brothers, James of Cataract, IN and John August (Gem) of Seward, AK; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his sister, Christine Ellis and brother, Thomas Cisar. He was buried Sept. 24, 2019 under a canopy of trees at Natural Path Sanctuary in rural Verona, WI.